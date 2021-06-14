BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post $30.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $127.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

BTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

