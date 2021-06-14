Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Shares of BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $446.00 and a 12 month high of $492.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.03.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.