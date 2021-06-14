Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.47 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $114.47 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00424071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,684,058,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,773,994 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

