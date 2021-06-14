Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.12% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $233,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 410,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,652.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 135,511 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of COG opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

