Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 170,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,719. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadiz by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 223,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

