Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $17,835,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

