Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $54.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE CPE opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $133,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,797,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

