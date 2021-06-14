Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

