Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 305.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 803,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,157,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $89.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02.

