Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $690,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $12,546,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.84.

