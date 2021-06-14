Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,075 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.11 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.