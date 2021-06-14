Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $118.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

