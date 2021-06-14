Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,287 shares of company stock worth $3,531,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

