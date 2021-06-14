Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $48.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

