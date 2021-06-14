Canaccord Genuity Increases Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$5.00

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NLC stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$399.26 million and a P/E ratio of -65.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.88.

In related news, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$63,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,842,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,602,196.50. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$420,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,454.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

