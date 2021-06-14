CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 275.4% in May

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 275.4% from the May 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

