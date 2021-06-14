Capital Counsel LLC NY Purchases 6,816 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 7.7% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $138,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $199.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

