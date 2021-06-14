Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 1,441 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 786,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 164,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.74. The stock had a trading volume of 192,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The company has a market cap of $319.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.22 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

