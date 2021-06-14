Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,818. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.