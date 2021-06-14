Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.96. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,308 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

