Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $1.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSFFF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,942. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

