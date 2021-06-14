Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 500 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $112.47 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.