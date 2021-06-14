CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 13th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LOTZ stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $699.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.