CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. 1,468,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.61 million, a PE ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

