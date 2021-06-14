Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.40 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $145.40 million and $4.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00168764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00184879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.35 or 0.01070418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.37 or 0.99371875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

