CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.98. 191,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,647. The stock has a market cap of $585.87 million, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

