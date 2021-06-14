Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report sales of $154.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $151.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $623.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $651.37 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. 378,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,386. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

