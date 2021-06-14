Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $113.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

