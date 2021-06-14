Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

