Ccore Trading Up 45% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $31,482.11 and $158.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00798881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.48 or 0.07930639 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

