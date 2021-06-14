CD Private Equity Fund III (CD3) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from CD Private Equity Fund III’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

About CD Private Equity Fund III

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

