CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTGLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 93,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.