CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $6,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

