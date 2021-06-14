Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $160.34 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

