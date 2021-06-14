Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,165,343 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,343 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $161,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,554,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 382,916 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,588,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 362,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.69. 97,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,970,282. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

