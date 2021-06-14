Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 391,059 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 7.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $682,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $125.34. 34,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,299. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

