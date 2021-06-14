Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $52.91 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $52,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.18. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

