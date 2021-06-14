Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $81.84 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,231,841 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Douglas Emmett worth $81,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. 21,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

