Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 368,566 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,566 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $127,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.27. 40,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,175. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

