Centogene (CNTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

