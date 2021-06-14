Chain Guardians Price Hits $0.33 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $5.02 million and $417,656.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

