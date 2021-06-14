Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:CEG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 1,824,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,247. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.44 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

