Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

