Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chewy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

