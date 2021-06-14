Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the May 13th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 25,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

