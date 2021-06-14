Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $704.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% during the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 736,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

