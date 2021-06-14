China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
China Pharma stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
