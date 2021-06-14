China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,845 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma by 1,015.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.