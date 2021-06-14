Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.78

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 38575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.26.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

