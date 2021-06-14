CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.54 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.