CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $470.70 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

